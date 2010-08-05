By **Rafia Zakaria**
Rafia Zakaria: The Face We Can’t Ignore: Women in Afghanistan
TIME’s recent cover demonstrates that assessing the performance of the ten-year occupation in Afghanistan in the mutilated-yet-expectant features of a young woman serves as an appropriately graphic visual depiction of our failures in that country.
At Guernica, we’ve spent the last 13 years producing uncompromising journalism.
More than 80% of our finances come from readers like you. And we’re constantly working to produce a magazine that deserves you—a magazine that is a platform for ideas fostering justice, equality, and civic action.
If you value Guernica’s role in this era of obfuscation, please donate.
Help us stay in the fight by giving here.
One Comment on “Rafia Zakaria: The Face We Can’t Ignore: Women in Afghanistan”
I am really sorry for the women in Afghanistan and I am very sorry that I would like to get 2 or 3 adat immediately