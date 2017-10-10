Listen: Your browser does not support the audio element.Click here for the mp3.

I find myself on my feet with fifteen leaves.

Everything carries its own light on the walls.

I woke up being hit. The afternoon,

suffocating as the death of cows. My heart

was opened between cemeteries of moon.

The parasites. The drizzle. The mud crowning

the undergrowth with immense sadness.

I knew death when I dressed

in my uniform.

I found the index of solitude: my country in its legal

jargon, its piety, its fiction—

Yes. It loves me, really.

I give my blood as the blood of all fish.

*

Me encuentro de pie con quince hojas.

Brilla todo en los muros.

Desperté al ser golpeado. La tarde,

asfixiante como la muerte de vacas. Mi corazón

lo abrían entre cementerios de luna.

Los parásitos. La llovizna. El lodo coronando

la maleza con mustios grandes.

Supe de la muerte al vestir

de uniforme.

Encontré el índice de soledad: mi país en su jerga

legal, su piedad, su ficción—

Sí. Me quiere, de verdad.

Doy mi sangre como la sangre de todos los peces.