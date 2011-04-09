If you’ve wondered what a robust defense of Wikileaks might sound like, this one by Glenn Greenwald (it starts at minute 55:45) is pretty solid. This was live-streamed by FreeSpeechTV from the National Conference for Media Reform in Boston on Friday.

—Joel Whitney

