If you’ve wondered what a robust defense of Wikileaks might sound like, this one by Glenn Greenwald (it starts at minute 55:45) is pretty solid. This was live-streamed by FreeSpeechTV from the National Conference for Media Reform in Boston on Friday.
—Joel Whitney
Watch live streaming video from freespeechtv at livestream.com
2 Comments on “Glenn Greenwald on WikiLeaks & Establishment Media”
