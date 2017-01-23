Listen: Your browser does not support the audio element.Click here for the mp3.

Like a wrapped gift I had put off opening because the shake of it said

I got right answers in me. And I have been holding the map

in a fog so thick I can’t see the length of my arm.

So this cosmo quiz of income I’m counting on to make sense of

how we were never married, but I dream more than I sleep now.

Of how the fire alarm went off for twenty minutes at midnight,

hungry for a nine-volt, and hitting it with a broom handle

felt like shaking a baby.

My neighbor drives his kids four hours one way

to see their mom and she will still be locked up for years.

Someone abandons a wheelchair in the snow in front

of my house and somebody else shovels a bent path around it.

When they test my blood they ask have you ever exchanged sex

for drugs or money or something that you needed?

There must be a write off in all of this.

In the number of boxelder bugs trapped against storm-windows,

in the growing mole on my left breast, in the way a woman

puts her hot tongue to it long enough that I forget

my grandfather’s melanoma, my Aunt Barb’s mastectomy,

in who claims each of us and how they do it, how the tattoo

won’t come off, how we are so many dependents,

how one headlight will do for now.

We expect a tear-away check in the mail some weeks

towards summer, those of us who didn’t stack enough

in the black. I recycle the magazines wearing strangers

names that I don’t call to cancel because I am alone

enough already. And when the check does come the

watermark reads leave this town, leave the state altogether,

like a receipt stamped no returns, no exchanges.

You can’t undo what you have done.