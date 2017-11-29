Listen: Your browser does not support the audio element.Click here for the mp3.

mijo—i know you have seen the night

as an excuse to hold your body like a bottle

and drink yourself to sleep in the morning

the sun will rise bright as an infant fear

in your throat you will not die as much

as you wish for it you will get lucky

friends will envy you with their stomachs

whether or not you deserve it you will lose

women you loved wrong and i know what

that’s like—to love until you lose hope

in yourself no one wants to talk about it

how at the border they offered us clean

criminal records our first ride on an airplane

if we went back to motherland el salvador

it’s so hard to leave and of course your tio

he went back for a girl said he would try again

the right way but there is never a right way

to leave we would have never left if there

was a choice to make but men leave to survive

leaving is what makes us & you will become

a man all the wrong ways which is to say

there is no right way after your tio left

they let me go—into the blinding street

with nothing not even a bus route always

an orphan this time without a family

to call a motherland only an address

my eighth grade dropout’s command of

language & survival—mijo—i made it

there is no need for a map if fear is your

new face learn to kiss him with your eyes

open without a border between your lips