Listen:
mijo—i know you have seen the night
as an excuse to hold your body like a bottle
and drink yourself to sleep in the morning
the sun will rise bright as an infant fear
in your throat you will not die as much
as you wish for it you will get lucky
friends will envy you with their stomachs
whether or not you deserve it you will lose
women you loved wrong and i know what
that’s like—to love until you lose hope
in yourself no one wants to talk about it
how at the border they offered us clean
criminal records our first ride on an airplane
if we went back to motherland el salvador
it’s so hard to leave and of course your tio
he went back for a girl said he would try again
the right way but there is never a right way
to leave we would have never left if there
was a choice to make but men leave to survive
leaving is what makes us & you will become
a man all the wrong ways which is to say
there is no right way after your tio left
they let me go—into the blinding street
with nothing not even a bus route always
an orphan this time without a family
to call a motherland only an address
my eighth grade dropout’s command of
language & survival—mijo—i made it
there is no need for a map if fear is your
new face learn to kiss him with your eyes
open without a border between your lips