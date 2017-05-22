Listen: Your browser does not support the audio element.Click here for the mp3.

Maybe you spiked the dirt

With your snare of shivers.

You watched lemongrass

Retreat into the parasols,

Discarded this jungle into

The cinema of forgetting.

You’ve been lying again.

Maybe you knew the venom

Had been painted, that it

Slipped beneath torn

Umbrellas, smothering all

Touch as a vapor buffet.

Honestly. A curse as this

Is a tribunal for the late

Uncles, the bemoaned first

Sons. How you must have

Felt embassy-like, diminishing

A species of servicemen for

An administration of wasps.