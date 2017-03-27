Listen: Your browser does not support the audio element.Click here for the mp3.

The fire you wore is the color

of my eyes. I have mistook a quiet

room once for your laughter

and the curtains once for your hair.

My shadow: plural and your absence:

a chorus—a fistful of light through

the crack—cobwebs as piano keys—

cupboards and drawers for keeping

memories—green blessings growing

in the sink—your shadow stepping

out of the wall. I am waiting for when

you will open the door. An empty

room is another word for music,

the song of the man, the woman,

the boy and the girl that slipped

out and left their shadows behind.

Your voice is my favorite album,

you left but your bones are still here.