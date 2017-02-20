Nightly I eat black

For breakfast I ask for a fine blue world

because there’s an ecosystem

inside my organs I do not understand

One day I will no longer care to live

on plants, the tundra, gauze & floss

Every child lives for a while

& sometimes I am even patient with snow

Who knows why the people are dying

Every town quiets their religions

Tonight I call my enemies

to say hello to ask them if they want to spar

because loss is a patch of black farm

perpendicular to my ear