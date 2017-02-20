Nightly I eat black
For breakfast I ask for a fine blue world
because there’s an ecosystem
inside my organs I do not understand
One day I will no longer care to live
on plants, the tundra, gauze & floss
Every child lives for a while
& sometimes I am even patient with snow
Who knows why the people are dying
Every town quiets their religions
Tonight I call my enemies
to say hello to ask them if they want to spar
because loss is a patch of black farm
perpendicular to my ear
TIME GRAVE
