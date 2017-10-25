Listen: Your browser does not support the audio element.Click here for the mp3.

Down here, we’re a bit base,

a bit under-

finished. Beneath all our living,

we move the dust one footprint at a time,

never free

of our evidence—boxes upon boxes

of what we’ve broken and what we’ve kept.

The everything

we almost don’t want.

This is where our devouring

comes home,

where the open mouth

of the ash pit chokes on the warmth

we’ve already spent,

on the forests we’ve burnt down

loving each other over and over

and not enough.

Once, down here, I begged

for it. And then begged

some more.

I know: How base. How me.

But sometimes a ribbon of lace

across a clavicle

is a typeface only anguish

can decipher. Sometimes

I needed you

to press the folded halo

of your lips to my ear and tell me again

about our dying,

how the dust we breathe

is three-quarters us. Once upon this time

your hand unfolded

in the dark, white as a moonflower—

and struck me. It meant everything

could be forgiven

but never would.

And I remember now

how undead I felt,

and how I kept going down

until one of us was finished.