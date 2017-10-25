Listen:
Down here, we’re a bit base,
a bit under-
finished. Beneath all our living,
we move the dust one footprint at a time,
never free
of our evidence—boxes upon boxes
of what we’ve broken and what we’ve kept.
The everything
we almost don’t want.
This is where our devouring
comes home,
where the open mouth
of the ash pit chokes on the warmth
we’ve already spent,
on the forests we’ve burnt down
loving each other over and over
and not enough.
Once, down here, I begged
for it. And then begged
some more.
I know: How base. How me.
But sometimes a ribbon of lace
across a clavicle
is a typeface only anguish
can decipher. Sometimes
I needed you
to press the folded halo
of your lips to my ear and tell me again
about our dying,
how the dust we breathe
is three-quarters us. Once upon this time
your hand unfolded
in the dark, white as a moonflower—
and struck me. It meant everything
could be forgiven
but never would.
And I remember now
how undead I felt,
and how I kept going down
until one of us was finished.