Last week, from a dais in the Rose Garden, Donald Trump informed the world that he had withdrawn the United States from the Paris Agreement. He spoke surrounded by greenery, the leaves of crabapple trees lapping the white columns of the West Wing. The sun, blithely bright, parried the flash of reporters’ cameras on Trump’s face. “We don’t want other leaders and other countries laughing at us anymore,” he crowed. “And they won’t be. They won’t be.”



We are worried. We’ve been worried, but we have found many ways to continue. The complexity of climate change concerns not only how the environment is changing, but also how we have had to change in turn. We have learned how to live content. We are conscientious about keeping our habits clean, except when we are not. Our fear is like a curious tool, many-pronged and cumbersome to wield; we do not always know what to do with it.

In December 2016, cartoonists Madeleine Witt and Andrew White began assembling an anthology of comics that would address the complex and emotional process of coming to terms with ecological destruction. They put out a call to the indie-comics community and were heartened to find a group of artists and writers who shared their concerns. Over the next six months, Witt and White edited those submissions to become Warmer: A Collection of Comics about Climate Change for the Fearful & Hopeful.

Within its pages, nineteen writers and cartoonists consider how to process climate change through their art. Their work is humorous and somber, poetic and dramatic—a testament to how, amidst a sickening planet, the living goes on. Above all, their work is honest, celebrating the world and grieving at what it stands to become.

The following is an excerpt of the book, whose Kickstarter launched this week and will run through July 5th. The authors in this excerpt are, in order, Andrew White, Nick Soucek, Tor Brandt, and Madeleine Witt in collaboration with Anya Grenier.

—Jennifer Gersten for Guernica