Cover by Madeleine Witt
Last week, from a dais in the Rose Garden, Donald Trump informed the world that he had withdrawn the United States from the Paris Agreement. He spoke surrounded by greenery, the leaves of crabapple trees lapping the white columns of the West Wing. The sun, blithely bright, parried the flash of reporters’ cameras on Trump’s face. “We don’t want other leaders and other countries laughing at us anymore,” he crowed. “And they won’t be. They won’t be.”

We are worried. We’ve been worried, but we have found many ways to continue. The complexity of climate change concerns not only how the environment is changing, but also how we have had to change in turn. We have learned how to live content. We are conscientious about keeping our habits clean, except when we are not. Our fear is like a curious tool, many-pronged and cumbersome to wield; we do not always know what to do with it.

In December 2016, cartoonists Madeleine Witt and Andrew White began assembling an anthology of comics that would address the complex and emotional process of coming to terms with ecological destruction. They put out a call to the indie-comics community and were heartened to find a group of artists and writers who shared their concerns. Over the next six months, Witt and White edited those submissions to become Warmer: A Collection of Comics about Climate Change for the Fearful & Hopeful.

Within its pages, nineteen writers and cartoonists consider how to process climate change through their art. Their work is humorous and somber, poetic and dramatic—a testament to how, amidst a sickening planet, the living goes on. Above all, their work is honest, celebrating the world and grieving at what it stands to become.

The following is an excerpt of the book, whose Kickstarter launched this week and will run through July 5th. The authors in this excerpt are, in order, Andrew White, Nick Soucek, Tor Brandt, and Madeleine Witt in collaboration with Anya Grenier.

Jennifer Gersten for Guernica

final_top_800px-min

Madeleine Witt
Madeleine Witt lives in Somerville, Massachusetts. She is the co-editor of Warmer: A Collection of Comics about Climate Change for the Fearful & Hopeful. You can read more of her comics at madeleinewitt.tumblr.com.

Andrew White
Andrew White lives in Virginia. He is a co-editor of Warmer: A Collection of Comics about Climate Change for the Fearful & Hopeful. He makes comics about memory and time, often but not always using constraints. See more at whitecomics.net.

Anya Grenier
Anya Grenier lives in New Haven, Connecticut. She works as head of communications for The Climate Mobilization, an organization advocating for civilization-saving federal climate mobilization. Before that she worked for a small-boat fishermen's association in Sitka, Alaska. She just spent a year writing five hundred words day about climate change, children's books and God. The text of her collaborative piece with Madeleine Witt comes from that project.

Nick Soucek
Nick Soucek is a town planner and occasional comics artist living in Sheffield (UK). His work is interested in exploring the tensions between competing imaginations of the built and "natural" environments, and how these are encountered and produced in the everyday. Find more at mis-comp.com.

Tor Brandt
Tor Brandt is an illustrator and comics artist living and working in Denmark. He has studied fine arts and philosophy, and is currently inspired by new age culture. The area he resides in will be one of the first in Denmark to be flooded if the sea level continues to rise. See more at torbrandt.com.

At Guernica, we’ve spent the last 13 years producing uncompromising journalism. 

More than 80% of our finances come from readers like you. And we’re constantly working to produce a magazine that deserves you—a magazine that is a platform for ideas fostering justice, equality, and civic action.

If you value Guernica’s role in this era of obfuscation, please donate.

Help us stay in the fight by giving here.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *