Wednesday we discover several things.

First that some consider memory

to be a lilting luxury. But it’s science she says

and reading is the most beautiful

posture. I agree, I can’t explain, I throw it up.

We use several because singularity sounds

like woe. How can they not believe in science

out the window white water. Lyric sounds

like pretty nation but we’re going to spit it up.

Why do I leave furrows in all these texts dragging

my bad memory beside. We’ll show these men

our lyric. It’s not modesty it hurts she says

what they forget. Lyric is supposed to

hurt he said while I choked it up.

All these minutes of questionable consent.

When I spoke he said how unfair.

They sang of sweets as the girl starved.

It’s not a simile it’s a scene it’s not an allegory

it’s an event. On the map, great gasps

of land are already gone. When we sleep

we are heaving about power.

11/12/16