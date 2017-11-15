Listen: Your browser does not support the audio element.Click here for the mp3.

stands outside the dismantled city

A forest of buildings falls down

inside him. When he sleeps

he dreams of forests, but awake

he can’t remember leaves

or the soft sound

that floated down from above

preceding the beneficial

manifestation of food.

Or who it was

who was always

with him.

The last dog in the world

is afraid to regard his tail.

Can’t smell the earth anymore

since all scents left by other

have evaporated. And all

others have evaporated.

For these reasons it’s difficult

for the last dog

to travel anywhere.

Instead he curls up in the corner

of a former gas station, under a pile

of leaflets declaring the End

of the World. Or under the other

leaflets arguing that

The World Will Go On, the world

will always go on. The first

pile of leaflets, apparently,

has won. But the dog doesn’t

know this. What’s paper to him, anyway?

What are days? Just him and

the left-over spiders.

Him and the rusted hinges

and oil refineries and cars stopped

in their tracks on the empty

highways.

How long can a last dog

live like this? The world goes

on and on.