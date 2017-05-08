This isn’t helping, I can tell—

out of the shower and onto this pill.

Somebody guessed just what life was like

then made a pill for it.

I’m not mad at you. I’ve run out of that kind of madness.

I’m just confused—it’s only a little flu,

but your body circles my three-pronged cane,

and lands on the toilet like a vulture.



Ugh, I’m dying, you say, but you just mean nothing changes.

I wish I could help you. But only time can help you.

I wish it could help me.

The door is crying drops of water

that knew my face once—

press your face against my face

in the glass.